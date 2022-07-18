A Butte County resident was recently tested for monkeypox and a regional public health laboratory said that test was identified as a “probable case of monkeypox.”
Butte County Public Health (BCPH) received notification from the lab alerting them to the county’s first probable monkeypox case and agencies are now waiting on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct confirmatory testing.
While risk to the general public remains low, BCPH encouraged residents to stay vigilant and acquaint themselves with the signs and symptoms of the virus. To further reduce the risk of transmission, BCPH said it is working to identify, contact, and monitor all close contacts of this probable case who may be at risk of acquiring monkeypox.
According to the CDC, monkeypox was discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. While the disease’s origins remain unknown, it is speculated that African rodents and non-human primates might harbor the virus and infect people.
To date, no deaths have occurred in the United States due to the virus and most monkeypox cases resolve on their own and rarely require hospitalization.
“Monkeypox is much less contagious than COVID-19 and does not easily spread between people with casual contact,” said Butte County Public Health Officer Dr. David Canton. “Even with the low public risk of monkeypox, it’s important to be aware of the signs of infection. Anyone with symptoms should stay home and contact their health care provider right away.”
BCPH describes monkeypox as a rare viral infection that is spread through close personal contact such as kissing, intercourse, or skin-to-skin contact. The virus may also be spread by sharing used items such as towels, bedding and clothing or through the inhalation of respiratory droplets from prolonged face-to-face contact.
Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. Within one to three or more days, infected persons can develop a pimple-like rash anywhere on the body. This may include the genitals or be limited to only one part of the body. Not all persons have symptoms before the rash develops, but the incubation period is usually between seven and 14 days and can range from five to 21 days. The virus is considered contagious for at least two to four weeks, from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. All people can become susceptible to monkeypox regardless of gender.
The Sacramento Bee reported Monday that seven new probable cases of monkeypox were identified in Sacramento County, bringing the total number of likely or confirmed infections in the county to 21 since the local outbreak began. The county’s first monkeypox case was announced on May 24 in a resident who recently returned from international travel. That case led to four additional infections discovered through contact tracing. Since then, county health officials said a majority of local cases have been connected to domestic travel.
According to the Bee, Quest Diagnostics announced last week that it has begun to offer testing for the monkeypox virus across most of the U.S. The CDC said in a news release that the company has developed a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the same kind of testing used for COVID-19, that is now available in every state except New York.
“Anyone with a rash should talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to get tested, even if they don’t think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox,” wrote CDC officials. “Healthcare providers can order monkeypox virus testing from Quest as they normally would order other tests.”
The BCPH lists the following precautionary measures that the public can take to help protect themselves and others. Anyone who has symptoms or has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox should:
– Stay home if you are feeling sick
– Contact a healthcare provider for evaluation and inform the provider that you have been in close contact with a person with monkeypox
– Avoid skin to skin contact with others
– Inform sex partners about any symptoms you are experiencing
– Cover the rash with clean, dry, loose-fitting clothing
– Wear a well-fitting mask around others
– Wash hands often
How to protect yourself:
– Talk to close physical contacts about their general health, including recent rashes or sores.
– Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
– Don’t share or handle bedding, linens or clothing of a person with monkeypox
– Wash hands often
Monkeypox vaccination
BCPH received the county’s first allocation of monkeypox vaccines on July 14. Vaccine eligibility will be determined by BCPH based on a person’s increased risk due to their occupation, underlying health conditions, and their exposure to individuals with confirmed cases. This criteria is in line with current CDC recommendations.
BCPH said the monkeypox vaccine can reduce the risk of illness if given within four days after exposure and may reduce the risk of serious illness if given after four days but no later than 14 days after exposure. The sooner the vaccine is administered after exposure, the more likely it is to be effective. As more vaccines become available, BCPH said it will work to ensure that local providers are able to offer the vaccine and that it will be made available for pre-exposure protection.
Yuba-Sutter Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu issued the following statement in an email to the Appeal-Democrat concerning the possible Butte County case:
“Despite a probable case of monkeypox being detected in a neighboring county, the risk to the general public remains low. Currently, there are no probable or confirmed cases in Yuba or Sutter counties. Monkeypox, an illness that is similar to smallpox, is spread from infected humans, animals, and contaminated materials. It is less contagious and spreads slower than COVID-19 and smallpox. Close, sustained skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact, with a person with monkeypox appears to be the most significant risk factor associated with transmission among recent cases. The illness can begin with flu-like symptoms (fever and chills) followed by a distinctive rash or lesions which evolve rapidly. The time from infection to symptoms can range anywhere from 5-21 days, with illness lasting for 2-4 weeks. If you have symptoms concerning monkeypox, contact your doctor immediately.”
For more information about the virus and how to limit infection risk, visit the California Department of Public Health at https://tinyurl.com/3cxz76ud.