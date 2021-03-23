A procession took place Tuesday from Sacramento to Marysville in honor of Marysville Police Department Sgt. Greg Parks who passed away Tuesday after a long battle with cancer, according to Yuba-Sutter Back the Badge.
Parks is survived by his wife Shannon and his six children.
The procession started at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Sacramento and began at around 4:45 p.m.
It ended at Lakeside Colonial Chapel in Marysville.
The procession went northbound on Highway 65 through Wheatland to Highway 70 into Marysville.
Cars turned right onto Third Street in Marysville and then headed northbound on D Street to the chapel located on the corner of D and Ninth streets.