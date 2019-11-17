Casa de Esperanza, a local shelter and service provider for victims of abuse, was started about 40 years ago by a group of women who had firsthand knowledge of the issues they were fighting to eliminate. They were women who knew what it felt like to be afraid in their own homes and communities, but also knew that together they could heal and protect others.
In 1980, Marsha Krouse-Taylor began her tenure with the organization, first working with children, then a client advocate, before ultimately being named executive director in 1986. She got involved because she needed a job, but she stayed and made it a career.
“I had been working in a volunteer capacity for various civil and women’s right activities since I was in high school. I had never thought of getting a job in human rights until Casa came along,” Krouse-Taylor said. “…The biggest lesson I have learned is about those founding women and every woman and child who has come through our doors. I have learned what true strength and heroism looks like. I thought I understood resiliency. I did not understand the depth and breadth of resiliency. I certainly did not understand how far beyond resiliency a person can go. I now understand the journey of victim to survivor to advocate to activist.”
Krouse-Taylor is just one member of a team of advocates that fight for abuse victims from throughout the area on a daily basis.
Julie Shuffield has been on the organization’s board for about seven years, and has chaired the board for the last three years.
She first got involved while working as a law clerk at the Sutter County District Attorney’s office in the ‘90s. Shuffield has continued to be a part of the victim’s fight for justice long after leaving the DA’s office.
She said her faith is renewed in the cause every time she gets to listen to a survivor tell their story and learning about the bravery and strength it takes to leave a dangerous situation.
“Serving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking is one where people are quick to judge the circumstances and journey of the victim’s decisions. We know that one-third of our community has been a victim of abuse, which means it has happened in every circle but it’s an uncomfortable truth for many to acknowledge,” Shuffield said. “It is so clouded in shame and blame. When we fail to recognize the epidemic that it is, we will fall short of supporting our existing victims and working to educate and eliminate it going forward.”
Another challenge the organization has had to deal with in the recent past is not having a headquarters, after its main facility sustained heavy damage from a fire in 2016. They’ve benefited from community support in the meantime, with the Cooper Avenue Baptist Church, Salvation Army and Adventist Health/Rideout providing temporary shelter while the main facility was in limbo.
“It has not been easy. However, operating a crises center for 39 years prior to the fire has taught us great skills in crisis management,” Krouse-Taylor said. “We had previously learned that crisis is temporary. Sometimes it does not seem that way so you have to go with what you know, not what you feel.”
The organization’s headquarters in Yuba City is in its final stages of reconstruction, expected to be completed by early 2020. One of the things they are most looking forward to is having a kitchen where the women can prepare home cooked meals and gather around the table to break bread together.
“The restorative beauty in sharing both a meal and the journey together, is part of the magic of why shelters are so successful in helping victims emerge healthy and safe,” Shuffield said. “For so long, many are isolated by their perpetrator long before the physical abuse started. To be restored in community with other survivors helps each of them on their path.”
Organization leaders are already eyeing the future, however. The rebuild will end up downsizing the facility from 48 beds to 24 beds, which is nowhere near what the organization needs in order to meet the needs of its program. Krouse-Taylor said they need at least 2.5 acres to build a headquarters that expands the amount of beds, makes it more accessible to adult men and more culturally appropriate, and provide enough space for other facets of the program including legal projects, counseling space and prevention space for community development.
“For now, we are so excited to return to our home of more than 40 years when the rebuilding is complete but we know that we still have to keep the long-term strategy moving forward at the same time,” Shuffield said.