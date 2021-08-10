Ranchers throughout Placer, Nevada and Yuba counties along with the University of California Cooperative Extension formed a Disaster Livestock Access Program to facilitate livestock operators access to restricted wildfire areas to supply large-scale commercial cattle with water, food, medical treatment or other care.
According to a news release, the program requires ranchers to reside in these three counties at least a portion of the year or have authority to oversee an owner’s stock raising. To officially enroll in the program and access emergency wildfire areas, applicants must attend 4-hour mandatory training sessions scheduled throughout Nevada City, Auburn and Browns Valley. The program covers owners of livestock that should be comprised of at least 50 head of cattle, 100 poultry or rabbits, or 50 beehives or more. Application forms and registration must be completed by Aug. 31.