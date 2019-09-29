The American Indian Education Program recently received board approval for an application for a Title VI Program grant in the amount of $303,284.
Pat Bennett, with the program, said the Marysville Joint Unified School District applies for the grant as a consortium, including several other districts, including Yuba County Office of Education, Sutter County Office of Education, Camptonville Academy, Plumas Lake Elementary School District, Wheatland High School District, Wheatland Elementary School District, Browns Elementary School District, Marcum Illinois School District, Yuba City Unified School District, Brittan Elementary School District, Sutter High School District, Meridian Elementary School District, Live Oak Unified School District and East Nicolaus High School District.
“The grant is a formula grant, which means it is based on the number of students enrolled that have a Federal Form 506 (showing tribal affiliation) on file with our office,” Bennett said. “... Each year we are funded but the award amount is different.”
The grant helps fund a number of services, Bennett said.
“The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Indian Education in Washington, D.C., recognizes that there are American Indian students that reside outside of their tribal lands,” Bennett said. “The grant allows American Indian students who live in an urban setting to receive both academic and cultural services.”
Bennett said there are about 1,200 Native American students in the Yuba-Sutter area.
According to a program flyer, more than 40 different tribes in the bi-county area are represented in the program – including Cherokee, Choctaw and Maidu descent.
The program is federally- and state-funded and serves students in preschool through 12th grade.
According to the flyer, the program aims to help students become competent in basic skills, knowledgeable about their cultural heritage and capable of making good choices for their future.
The program plans to accomplish those goals by focusing on academic assistance, cultural enrichment, dropout prevention and the development of a positive self-image.
According to the flyer, the program includes tutoring for students upon request by a teacher, parent or school administrator; High School Credits in Fine Arts, where students earn one unit of high school credits in fine arts for every 15 hours of classwork – classes are offered in two ways: an ongoing class (dance, drum, archery, beading) and two-day class (traditional arts); a variety of cultural activities and more.
The program hosts the Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow, annual two-day Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow, Native People’s History Day and more.
The pow wows are social cultural events – Bennett said sometimes they feature naming ceremonies or honor someone who has died. During one of the last events, they honored two people who lost their homes in the Camp Fire.
The events also feature music, dancing and more.
The next Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow will be Feb. 15, 2020, from noon-6 p.m. at the Marysville Youth Center, 1830 B St., Marysville.
Another event the American Indian Education Program hosts is Native People’s History Day, Bennett said.
The event is open to all classrooms in Yuba and Sutter counties and features several different stations that the students participate in. Bennett said each classroom will participate in five of the 26 stations – which include archery, atlatl throwing, making acorn mush, making medicine bags, storytelling, playing lacrosse and more.
She said there is an average of about 30 classrooms that attend with around 1,000 students. Parents, native community members and students help provide the stations.
Native People’s History Day will be on May 14, 2020. Preregistration is required.
For more information, call 749-6196.