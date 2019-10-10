After three long years without a headquarters, representatives from Casa de Esperanza are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel as reconstruction of the facility that was heavily damaged by fire in 2016 is just a few months from being completed.
Marsha Krouse-Taylor, executive director of the nonprofit that provides services and shelter to victims of abuse throughout the area, toured the worksite Tuesday with representatives of Sutter County and Hilbers Inc., the local construction company in charge of the work.
“Hilbers has really been on it. They’ve repaired the areas that were damaged in the fire,” Krouse-Taylor said. “It was nice to have everyone in the same room operating together. It finally feels like it’s happening. It’s been so long and there has been a lot of waiting, so the walk through gave us the ability to look at what’s being done and to see the measurable changes.”
Krouse-Taylor and her team have been operating out of temporary quarters since the fire. They utilized temporary facilities from the First Cooper Avenue Baptist Church and the Salvation Army first before using a longer-term temporary shelter provided by Adventist Health and Rideout on its Marysville campus.
“We are really excited to have a space that is ours again. We want to be able to honor what Adventist and others have given us as far as time and the commitment,” she said. “We are ready to get back into our own place and start putting it back together and refocusing on nothing but the clients and the community rather than the building we are in.”
Reconstruction of the organization’s headquarters in Yuba City is expected to be completed by January 2020. Krouse-Taylor said while moving back in will be a big milestone, it will only be the beginning, as there is much more work that will need to be completed before the organization can be fully-functioning again.
The county’s insurance company isn’t covering all of the costs associated with the rebuild, either, only things that were directly damaged by the fire. When firefighters got into the building to fight the fire, there were holes cut into the wall to make sure no embers were hidden from view, and the water used in the fight caused water damage. The carpets were damaged in the fire fight, as well as doors throughout the facility. Cabinets were ruined, not to mention the facility was left open to the elements and vandals for several years after going unoccupied.
“The insurance company says those things are not ‘inside the scope of work’ part of the rebuild, so we are contending that those things were caused by the fire, so the company should be paying for it,” Krouse-Taylor said.
The county and Hilbers are looking at cost saving measures to help mitigate those costs moving forward. However, Krouse-Taylor said, all the organization wants is to have the building returned to the way it was before the fire.
Long-term plans
The reconstructed building will only be temporary for the organization. The building previously allowed for 48 beds, but the rebuild only allows for 24 beds. That won’t be enough to meet the needs of the community, Krouse-Taylor said, so efforts are underway to locate a long-term option.
“We are continuing to search for a new property. We need a minimum of 2.5 acres and a place – it doesn’t matter if it’s in Sutter County or Yuba County – that will be centrally-located so that our clients can have access to a bus route,” she said. “…We need that 2.5+ acres to be at a price we can afford, or as a generous donation. We have the possibility of grants that will help substantially with the construction, but we need the land first.”
The organization is also seeking assistance from the public in furnishing the reconstructed building once work is completed. Things like household goods, furnishings, office equipment and other goods will all be needed in order to be ready for operation, she said.
“The best way someone can get involved is to call Casa and get on our list of donors. We will know as we get closer what we need. We will also be establishing a registry with various retail providers,” Krouse-Taylor said. “Check Casa’s Facebook in November for details on who those providers are and then check out the registry to see what we need. Realize that we do not have any storage space where we are now. We are looking for partners who will be able to hold their purchase until we are moved in.”
For more information, call Casa de Esperanza at 674-5400.