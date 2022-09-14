To continue its efforts of bringing awareness to the financial struggles that families of sick children face while raising money to support them during those difficult times, a local nonprofit organization once again presented funds to the family of a local child. 

“This is our second family since the organization’s founding in 2020,” said Project CHAP founder Alina Randhawa. “We select one family each year to support through fundraising. This year’s child is Christopher Younger.”

