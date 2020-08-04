The end of the contract date for the Fifth Street Bridge Replacement Project has been extended to Aug. 21, according to Project Manager Mehrdad Varzandeh, due in part to a cement shortage.
All that is left to do is finishing the side projects that have gone along with the bridge construction.
“We had some difficulty pulling the trestle out and that basically affects everything,” Varzandeh said.
The trestle is a temporary structure built in the Feather River that allowed crews to work on the demolition of the old Fifth Street Bridge. Once the trestle is removed and the area is cleaned up, crews can finalize the Beckwourth Riverfront Park soccer field parking lots.
“The majority of the work is going to be on the parking lot,” Varzandeh said.
Other side work that needs to be done includes installing cover plates on the bridge where there are gaps currently covered by wood. Varzandeh said no more bridge closures will be needed. At Second Street in Yuba City, work needs to be done on parts of the hardscape. The cement needed to complete that work is stuck in the Bay Area causing suppliers to have trouble delivering to construction sites.
“There’s a cement shortage so that could potentially get us,” Varzandeh said.
Varzandeh said the shortage is partly the reason the contract was extended. All things considered, he is happy with how construction has gone.
“When you’re talking about a two-and-a-half-year job, extending the contract end date by a few weeks, it’s not really a big deal,” Varzandeh said.
The original contract end date was Tuesday. Extending the contract to Aug. 21 will not add more to the cost of the project, according to Varzandeh.
Yuba City Deputy Public Works Director Kevin Bradford said Monday that plans for a celebration event to mark the completion of the project continue to be in the works and will be closer to the revised end of contract date later in August.