Marking another step toward revitalizing the Fremont Hospital site in Yuba City, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter of support from Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health on Tuesday as part of a grant application to propel Project Hope, a proposed behavioral health medical campus utilizing the former hospital location.

The Behavioral Health Crisis Infrastructure Program, payable by the Department of Health Care Services, could earn Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital up to $23 million for the project, should the grant application be accepted. 

