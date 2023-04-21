The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that a 20-year-old Yuba City man was charged as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, a program the department said brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence.
The initiative, federal officials said, is meant to help prevent violence from occurring by establishing focused and strategic enforcement priorities.
On Friday, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced that Sukhmanpreet Singh Jawanda, 20, of Yuba City, was charged Thursday in a five-count indictment that included unlawfully dealing firearms without a license, distribution of fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.
“According to court documents, Jawanda sold fentanyl and at least six firearms to an undercover agent in 2022,” the department said. “On March 25, 2022, law enforcement officers pulled Jawanda over for a traffic stop as he traveled on Interstate‑5 in San Joaquin County and found him to be in possession of over 30,000 fentanyl pills, a kilogram of cocaine, and a firearm. This case was the product of an investigation by the DEA, the ATF, the CHP, and the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Enforcement Team-5.”
The department said Assistant U.S. Attorney Alstyn Bennett is prosecuting the case.
“If Jawanda is convicted of the distribution of fentanyl or possession with intent to distribute cocaine, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million; if convicted of unlawful dealing in firearms, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000; if convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, Jawanda faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million,” the department said.