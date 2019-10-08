Survivors of last year’s Camp Fire in Butte County who relocated to the Yuba-Sutter area may be eligible to save money on their property taxes for their new property by transferring the base year value of their damaged or destroyed property.
The Yuba County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution earlier this year that makes the transferring of base value possible for properties located in areas that have been declared a disaster by the governor of California. Sutter County has had a similar resolution on the books since the late 1990s following significant flooding events.
“What this means is that, if certain requirements are met, you may be able to transfer the assessed value of your property in Butte County to your property recently purchased in Yuba County and benefit from property tax based on your prior assessed value rather than the market value of the replacement residence,” said Yuba County Assessor Steve Duckels.
Base year values reflect a property’s market value and are adjusted annually for inflation. The Camp Fire also drove up property values throughout the region after so many people were displaced from their homes and looking to relocate.
Yuba County has identified and sent out letters to 16 residences that would qualify for the Proposition 13 benefit, though they haven’t received any transfer requests as of yet. Sutter County Chief Appraiser Pete Jensen said about 15 county residents who relocated from the area impacted by the Camp Fire have shown interest in having their base year value from their previous property transferred to their current property.
Duckels said the main requirements someone must meet in order to be eligible include:
– The original property was owned and occupied as a principal residence.
– The replacement property is owned and occupied by the same person as a principal residence.
– The market value of the replacement property at the time of purchase is equal or lesser in value than the market value of the original property immediately prior to the disaster.
– The replacement property is purchased or newly constructed within three years, following the date of damage or destruction.
“There is a single-page form they have to fill out. We go ahead and contact the county where their original residence was and verify what its value was prior to the fire or calamity.
Then we compare it with the value of the home purchased here. If it falls within a certain tolerance, we will transfer the base year value to the new property,” Jensen said.
Those that have relocated to Yuba County that believe they might qualify for the benefit can contact the assessor’s office at 749-7820 or by visiting the main office at the Yuba County Government Center – 915 Eighth St., Suite 101, Marysville.
Sutter County residents can check to see if they qualify by calling 822-7160 or visiting the assessor’s office at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite D, Yuba City.