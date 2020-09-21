Yuba County property owners who sustained more than $10,000 in damage to taxable property during wildfires in September are eligible for a temporary reduction of their property tax assessment and may be eligible for a deferral of their first installment of their 2020/21 property tax bill.
Those who qualify are encouraged to notify the Yuba County Assessor’s Office. Participating property owners will be asked to provide the property address, the type of damage (i.e. house destroyed, outbuilding damaged, orchard damaged, etc.), and contact information.
The assessor’s office will also conduct its own independent field canvas and will be reviewing fire reports in an attempt to identify all damaged property qualifying for relief. Properties with locked gates or compromised access could be missed if the property owner does not contact the assessor’s office.
Assessed values are reduced by the percentage of damage to property. When real property is restored, repaired or reconstructed and is similar in size and utility as the original property, the base value of the original property will be the new base value of the repaired or reconstructed property.
Property owners can also apply to defer payment of the Dec. 10 first installment of their current property tax bill, unless that bill is paid by their mortgage company through an impound account. Property tax deferral can be requested as part of the calamity reassessment claim. Deferral requests must be submitted by Dec. 10. If the property qualifies, taxes will be deferred until 30 days following the receipt of a corrected bill that reflects the temporary reduction in value caused by the fires. Application forms can be obtained by contacting the assessor’s office.
For more information, call 749-7820 or visit the assessor’s office inside the Yuba County Government Center – 915 Eighth St., Suite 101, Marysville.