A major property tax benefit that allows parents and grandparents to transfer residential and commercial properties to descendants without reassessment is set to be eliminated in February following the passage of Proposition 19.
Proposition 19, a constitutional amendment passed by California voters during the Nov. 3 election, makes changes to inheritance property tax transfers and exemptions, and allocates revenue or savings to wildfire agencies and counties.
The amendment takes away one of two exclusions from reassessment for certain transfers allowed under current law, which is something Yuba County Assessor Stephen Duckels said the public should be aware of before it goes into effect.
“Since Proposition 19 will severely limit the principal residence exclusion and entirely eliminate the non-principal residence exclusion, families may wish to consider transferring real properties to children now while current rules are still in effect,” Duckels said in a press release.
A principal residence exclusion permits the transfer of a principal residence of unlimited value without being subject to reassessment for transfers between parents and their children or between grandparents and their grandchildren if all the parents of those grandchildren are deceased. There is also a $1 million lifetime non-principal residence exclusion under current law that permits the transfer of up to $1 million of assessed value of all other types of property – like second homes, rental properties and commercial properties – without triggering a reassessment. The latter exclusion is based on the current assessed value, which can often be lower than the current fair market value allowing the transfer of a higher percentage of the property without reassessment.
Proposition 19 makes only the principal residence eligible for exclusion from reassessment or a family farm with a principal residence. Prior to transferring, the home must be the parent’s principal residence and become the principal residence of the children after the transfer.
Benefits of the proposition appear to be limited to the first $1 million of value that would be added upon reassessment of the residence, Duckels said. For example, if the assessed value was $250,000 and the market value when transferred was $1 million, the children would retain the $250,000 assessed value. If the market value exceeds the limit ($1 million plus the prior assessed value), partial relief is available.
Duckels encouraged property owners looking to transfer real properties to seek legal advice first, as transfers frequently trigger unintended consequences on federal and state taxes.
Additional information regarding how Proposition 19 will be administered will be posted to the assessor and State Board of Equalization websites as it becomes available. Duckels said it is anticipated that additional legislation will be required to resolve some of the outstanding issues brought about by the change.
Proposition 19 also expands benefits allowed for homeowners over 55, the disabled, and wildfire/disaster victims looking to transfer their assessed value to another home anywhere in California. This expansion will take effect on April 1, 2021.