Taxable property throughout the Yuba-Sutter area grew in value by nearly $1 billion this year, according to the area’s most recent assessment rolls for Fiscal Year 2019/20.
Assessment rolls are prepared by each county’s assessor annually and highlight each county’s taxable value. Totals include locally assessed rolls – both secured and unsecured – reimbursable homeowner’s exemptions and a state-assessed public utility roll.
“Simply put, we assess (place value on) all property, business, personal property and real property that is taxable without our county,’ said Sutter County Assessor Todd Retzloff.
Sutter County’s total taxable value this year is $10,367,677,811, which represents an increase of 5.39 percent from the year prior. That percentage increase is higher than the five-year average of about 4.6 percent, but not by much, Retzloff said.
One of the contributing factors to the increase was the housing market, he said.
“As you’re aware of the demand for housing and the lack of new housing in California,” Retzloff said. “There are other contributing factors including the impact of the Camp Fire and people from the Paradise and/or Butte County moving to the surrounding counties.”
For Sutter County, that $10.4 billion total will result in about $17 million in revenue generated this fiscal year.
“In short, it will be used to provide general government services, such as a portion of public safety, administrative services, etc.,” said Nate Black, Sutter County auditor-controller.
Yuba County’s total taxable value this year is $6,538,926,992, which represents an increase of 7.47 percent from the year prior. Assessor Steve Duckels said the county’s annual percentage increase has averaged 6.53 percent, meaning this year’s increase was slightly above the norm.
“The 2019/20 assessment roll increase reflects the strong residential housing market that we experienced between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018, as well as the increase in new tract homes being built in the southern portion of the county during this period,” Duckels said.
Yuba County’s taxable value in 2018/19 was a little over $6 billion, which resulted in approximately $12 million in revenue generated. Auditor-Controller Richard Eberle said while this year’s total has yet to be determined, it will be more.
Assessment rolls are used by jurisdictions to determined taxes on real property. Secured rolls are things like homes and land, while unsecured rolls represent personal property like boats and airplanes.