A proposal to adopt a needle exchange program in Placer County has come under fire from law enforcement officials.
The proposal was submitted to the state’s Department of Public Health by Safer Alternatives through Networking and Education, known as SANE. An application on the department’s website lists a fixed location in Sacramento County as well as a home delivery option to southwest Placer County, including Auburn, Loomis, Lincoln, Roseville and Rocklin.
“Services in Placer County will be offered by home delivery and pick-up only,” the application said. “Participants can request a discreet delivery through a designated phone line and expect a delivery the same or next business day.”
The proposed service hours would be 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
A letter of opposition filed with CDPH, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Wayne Woo and Probation Chief Marshall Hopper said they strongly objected to the proposal because it lacked transparency and evidence to support its practices.
“Their estimate to collect 200,000 syringes is not supported by any empirical evidence of past practices,” the letter said. “In fact, while they keep a strict account of how many syringes they hand out, they only collect data on ‘pounds’ of used syringes/waste collected. This is clearly an opaque figure that lacks the transparency necessary for public officials to make informed decisions on programs that directly impact the citizens of this county. “
Woo and Hopper also raised concerns about the “unintended consequences” of a needle exchange in Placer County. The letter cited examples of other needle exchange programs in Seattle and Santa Ana that did not require drug users to turn over dirty hypodermic needles, resulting in needles littering public spaces.
“The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is adamantly opposed to any program that normalizes and promotes illegal drug use in this County,” the letter said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who utilize safe needle exchange programs are more likely to enter recovery programs, citing a 2006 comprehensive review of international studies as evidence.
The CDC also stated needle exchange programs reduce infections stemming from the repeated use of hypodermic needles.
SANE’s application is now within a 45-day window to receive public comment before the issues a decision. Residents can submit their public comments in writing through a comment form.
Comments must be submitted before 11:59 p.m. Sept. 21.