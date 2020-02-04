Students can be excused from school for a number of reasons – such as illness, doctors' appointments and more.
But recently, Senate Bill 849 was introduced, which is an amendment that would require schools to allow students to have excused absences for mental or behavioral health reasons.
Officials from local school districts say that while they believe the amendment could help address the stigma surrounding mental health, they are already excusing absences having to do with mental and behavioral health.
Jennifer Cates, director of student engagement at Yuba City Unified School District, said they have been accommodating for students who may need to miss school for a mental health-related appointment or because they need to stay home for a behavioral health reason – they've treated it as if it were a physical illness.
“(The amendment) would make it standard practice across schools and districts,” Cates said. “... It reduces the stigma and puts (mental health) on the same level ... An illness is an illness, it may be physical or emotional.”
Toni Vernier, executive director of student services for Marysville Joint Unified School District, said MJUSD also allows students to be excused from school for mental health reasons.
“I see this proposal as really contributing to our overall improved climate about mental health awareness,” Vernier said. “I think it's going to help our efforts to de-stigmatize mental health challenges in our community for our families and students who are really struggling with these challenges and access to services.”
Vernier said in hearings for the proposal that some people were concerned that the excused absences could be abused, but the district works with families and students who may be missing a lot of school.
“When kids have ongoing attendance issues, we bring the family in,” Vernier said. “The goal is to find out what's going on and what they need to improve attendance.”
Cates said, with the amendment, mental health absences would be treated like physical illnesses at the district – where when a student misses three days of school, they require a doctor's note. With attendance, the district works to intervene as soon as they notice a pattern and meet with parents to find out the cause behind absences – whether it has to do with reliable transportation or other challenges.
“There could be trauma, there could be a chronic illness, whether it's physical or mental health,” Cates said. “... We want to spend the time to talk with families and remove barriers so we can help them.”