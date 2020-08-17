The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is now accepting proposals for the California Winter Rice Habitat Incentive Program.
With up to $4,058,220 available, the program provides economic incentives to landowners or lessees who agree to manage their properties in accordance with a management plan developed through a consultation with biologists from CDFW’s Comprehensive Wetland Habitat Program for a two-year period.
According to a release issued by the CDFW, management plans will require landowners to flood harvested rice fields for a minimum of 70 continuous days October through March and properties that can maintain water during the critical months of January through mid-March will be given additional points in the ranking process.
“The program pays landowners an annual incentive of $15 per acre for the winter-flooding of harvested rice fields,” read the release. “The management requirements of the program will start after the 2020 harvest and continue through early 2022.”
Properties located within five miles of an active airstrip on a military base or international airport are not eligible to enroll in the program.
CDFW staff will host a virtual meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. to review program requirements, explain the application process and answer questions about the program. For more information about how to participate in this meeting, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/cwhp/private-lands-programs.
The deadline to apply for the CWRHIP is Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. For application instructions and more information about the program, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/cwhp/private-lands-programs.