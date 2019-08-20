A proposed rule change for recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also known as food stamps and, in California, CalFresh), could have effects on Yuba-Sutter residents.
SNAP provides low-income families monthly food benefits – an estimated 3.1 million individuals nationwide could lose the assistance should a recent proposal by the United States Department of Agriculture to restrict access go into effect.
The change would close a loophole that allows states to make participants in certain programs “categorically eligible” to participate in SNAP, meaning that those approved for other similar income eligibility-based programs would no longer be automatically enrolled in the SNAP program.
“The proposed rule would fix a loophole that has expanded SNAP recipients in some states to include people who receive assistance when they clearly don’t need it,” it was written in a USDA press release.
According to the USDA, an average of 39.7 million individuals participated in SNAP per month in 2018, with just over 4 million of those in California.
According to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County, approximately 5,000 households, or 12,000 individuals, in Sutter County receive SNAP benefits.
“About 8 percent of the households would be initially disqualified under the proposed rule that bans automatic enrollment,” Smith said. “However, most of those households would be reinstated because they actually qualify for SNAP.”
To receive SNAP benefits, income for a household must be at or below 130 percent of the poverty line, according to the USDA.
Michelle Mazerolle, program manager for the eligibility division of the Yuba County Health and Human Services Department, said while it is hard to know what the final proposal will be because revisions of categorical eligibility for SNAP are still in the comment period through September, there are concerns about local residents losing their benefits.
“We always have concerns with changes that could negatively impact the population in our community who are already struggling with food insecurities,” Mazerolle said.
Mazerolle said that there are currently 6,581 active CalFresh households in Yuba County.
In June, individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Disability were approved to receive CalFresh benefits for the first time ever.
Mazerolle said that the impact to newly eligible SSI/SSP households will be minimal as their income will remain under 130 percent of the federal poverty level.