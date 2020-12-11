Business is down, earnings are down, paychecks are down, unemployment benefits can be slow or may be running out … and California’s eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of January.
The nonprofit news organization CalMatters reported that if the current moratorium was to expire at the end of January, an estimated 240,000 California households with rental debt could face eviction.
Things are hard for renters and landlords, alike.
New legislation to extend the policy until the end of 2021 was introduced by state legislators this past week, but local housing experts say state and federal financial relief would also be needed to provide protections for landlords, who have suffered losses from the moratorium that was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Regional Housing Authority manages affordable housing throughout the area. Executive Director Gus Becerra said the authority has seen a slight drop in revenue because of the eviction moratorium currently in place, and an extension of that policy would likely further reduce revenues in the absence of financial assistance.
“I think in these unprecedented times, our tenants have borne the brunt of small business shutdowns and need more assistance. Extending the moratorium would help,” Becerra said.
“In that case, federal and state governments would have to step in to cover the loss of rents. Our tenant’s rent pays for garbage, water, sewer, insurance, maintenance and the mortgage on their residence. We simply don’t have the cash to offset the loss of rent.”
The proposal to extend the moratorium until Dec. 31, 2021, which was introduced by Assemblyman David Chiu, would also require renters to come up with 25 percent of their back rent owed between Sept. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021, in order to not be evicted in 2022.
Tombi Page, a real estate broker for Five Star Realty in Yuba City, said her team is currently managing 46 properties throughout the area. They only have one tenant who has utilized the protections of the existing moratorium. There have been other renters late on payments, though landlords were willing to work with them to ensure they didn’t lose their housing.
Page said she feels extending the moratorium would be wrong because it would allow people to fall further behind on their payments, which in turn would put the landlords themselves further in the hole on their properties — the landlords she works with typically have one or two homes they are renting and have mortgages on them.
“So when the moratorium is over and the tenant doesn’t have the money to pay, the landlord doesn’t have the money to pay, the landlord is going to have to evict the tenant and quite possibly could lose the investment property,” she said.
Along with the proposal to extend the policy, Chiu also introduced a bill that would provide rental relief for those who face debt from complying with the extension, though it didn’t specify what that might look like. Becerra said if the extension happens with no subsidy, it would be a lose-lose for both landlords and tenants.
“I would expect in that scenario a wave of landlord foreclosures further limiting the availability of housing for tenants,” he said. “…My hope is that Congress is aware of the needs of both landlords and tenants and puts in place a plan that addresses the long-term viability of our housing market.”