The Tahoe National Forest recently announced that it is seeking public input on a proposed Pines to Mines trail project that would include existing U.S. Forest Service network trails and some new trail construction.
The proposed multi-use trail would be 68 miles in length and would connect Nevada City to Truckee, according to a news release from Tahoe National Forest.
A detailed project proposal, draft proposed action and maps are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61221.
Those interested in taking part in providing input are able to do so until Feb. 25. Comments can be sent to John Brokaw, Tahoe National Forest All Units, 631 Coyote Street, Nevada City, CA 95959; or john.brokaw@usda.gov.
After a 30-day comment period, Tahoe National Forest will review comments and create a revised project plan that incorporates public input. A final action plan and draft environmental assessment is expected to be released around late summer or early fall.
For more information about the Pines to Mines project, contact Brokaw at john.brokaw@usda.gov.