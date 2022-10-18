Emotion-evoking info-commercials, coupled with mass texts and emails have muddled dueling sports betting ballot measures Proposition 26 and 27 to teeter the ledge of misleading.

With the California 2022 general election just weeks away and ballots hitting mail boxes, The Bee has broken down what propositions 26 and 27 propose and what a vote for or against each could mean for California.

