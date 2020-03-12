Prosecutors rested their case Thursday in the jury trial of a Marysville man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse against a minor, according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft.
Adrian Vega Angel, 35, was arrested in April 2019 by the Marysville Police Department after a 20-year-old woman reported to police that when she was between the ages of 12 and 14, Angel had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Angel was charged with two counts of lewd acts with a child under 14, two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years of age, one count of continuous sexual abuse, and a misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting an individual under 18. He was released on bail on April 22, 2019.
The charges are related to incidents that allegedly took place between July 2010 and July 2012. The victim said Angel would take her in his vehicle to buy snacks from the store and would pull off the road to a secluded area and touch the victim’s breasts and buttocks through the victim’s clothing, according to court documents.
The victim reported on one occasion Angel placed the victim’s hand on his private area and another occasion rubbed up against the victim through her clothes. This type of sexual interaction allegedly took place approximately 10 times over a two-year period, according to court documents.
On Wednesday, attorneys made their opening arguments and the victim’s mother testified in court. On Thursday morning the victim testified and later in the day the victim’s aunt. The prosecution rested following the aunt’s testimony, according to Tuft.
The trial will resume on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Yuba County Superior Court when the defense will present its case to the court.
Tuft said the defense’s case could be done by the end of the day Tuesday, but could go into Wednesday.