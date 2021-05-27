Prosecutors displayed video footage from a law enforcement interview of the man charged with killing his five-week-old baby.
Eric Montejano, 23, of Linda, is on trial for murder, assault on a child causing death, causing willful harm or injury to a child, and preventing or dissuading a witness from prosecuting.
On Thursday, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Detective Javier Zepeda continued his testimony from the day before. While Zepeda was on the stand, prosecutors played video clips from law enforcement’s interview of Montejano shortly after the incident. In the video, detectives gave a teddy bear to Montejano for him to reenact what he did to his baby. Montejano picked up the stuffed animal and hit it with an open hand on the head.
Detectives then asked him to strike the bear as hard as he hit the baby and Montejano hit the bear again but with more force. During the interview, Montejano said he struck his baby four to five times.
Montejano was arrested in December 2019 after he brought his baby to the hospital with head injuries. The child died on Jan. 3, 2020.
In another video played for the jury, law enforcement taped a walk through of the apartment where the alleged crimes took place.
Dr. Julia Magana from UC Davis Medical Center also testified on Thursday. After being admitted to Adventist Health/Rideout, the baby was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center.
Montejano has been in custody since Dec. 20, 2019 and is being held on $1 million bail. The trial will resume in Yuba County Superior Court today (Friday).