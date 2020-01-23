WASHINGTON – House prosecutors spent much of the second day of their opening presentation in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump trying to preempt what they expect the White House defense team to argue beginning Saturday.
In another nine-hour-plus session, the seven House managers focused on why abuse of power, one of the impeachment articles the House passed against Trump in December, doesn’t have to be a crime recognized under the law.
And they addressed head-on the topic of former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden, by asserting that there’s no evidence they acted inappropriately in Ukraine – an effort to show that Trump had no credible basis for asking the Eastern European country to investigate the two men.
Although their tactic risked giving oxygen to Trump’s claims about Biden, a potential Democratic opponent in this year’s election, Democrats said it was the right move.
“They are preempting the arguments by the president’s counsel, and I think that’s important,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said. “When we receive the president’s counsel’s presentation on Saturday, we will have these rebuttals already in our mind. So I think it was effective.”
The presentation was again led by lead manager Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), whose steady performance so far during often tedious arguments has been heralded by Democrats –and even drew some unexpected praise from a few Republicans.
The House impeached Trump last month for withholding nearly $400 million in congressionally approved aid to Ukraine – as well as a coveted White House meeting for its president – while pressing that nation’s government to open investigations into a debunked theory about the 2016 election and Joe Biden.
Trump was also impeached for obstructing the House’s subsequent investigation by instructing federal employees not to comply with subpoenas to testify or turn over documents.
House managers are expected to wrap up their arguments Friday by focusing on the obstruction article, after which the White House’s lawyers will get 24 hours spread over three days to make their case.
The White House defense team has argued in written briefs that the president has done nothing wrong and none of the allegations described by Democrats are impeachable offenses because they “fail to allege any crime or violation of law whatsoever, let alone ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,’ as required by the Constitution.”
Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), one of the impeachment managers, rejected that defense on Thursday. He said the view that impeachment must involve a violation of criminal law is “completely wrong” and described Trump’s conduct as “an unprecedented betrayal of the national interest.”
The managers’ presentation included a video clip of Alan Dershowitz, one of the president’s attorneys, arguing in the past that a crime is not needed for impeachment. Most constitutional scholars agree that the term “high crimes and misdemeanors” refers to the misuse or abuse of official power against society at large, not necessarily crimes that would be recognized and punished by a court.
Expecting that Trump’s defense team will try to shift the focus to Biden and try to justify why Trump asked Ukraine to investigate his son, House managers also took time Thursday to lay out their own narrative around Biden’s involvement in 2015 in pushing for the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor.
Biden, working to implement the Obama administration’s anti-corruption policy in Ukraine, pressured its leaders to fire the chief prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was widely considered corrupt, and the United States and its European allies wanted him removed. He was fired in March 2016.
At the time, Biden’s son Hunter was serving on the board of a Ukrainian gas company that had battled corruption allegations of its own.
Trump has claimed, without evidence, that Biden was acting to shield that company, Burisma.
And while Hunter Biden’s position raised conflict-of-interest concerns, there is no evidence of any wrongdoing by either man.