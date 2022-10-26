It’s not only buried loved ones who occupy the grounds of the Historic Marysville City Cemetery, the oldest city-owned cemetery west of the Mississippi.
Kevin Wright, 59, is the one living person who resides at the cemetery, which was built in 1850 and is located north of town adjacent to State Highway 70.
Wright’s role since 2017 – the year the cemetery was damaged by the Oroville Dam flood – has been caretaker/security guard of the cemetery. The city of Marysville entered into a contract with Wright, who emigrated west from Miami, back in February 2021 to become the full-time guard of the cemetery, according to Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs.
Sachs said Wright lives on the property in a Federal Emergency Management Agency trailer provided by the Yuba County Department of Health and Human Services and receives a stipend of $400 a month to open and close the gates and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.
“Mr. Wright has been a valuable asset as having a watchman at the cemetery (and reducing) vandalism and unlawful camping,” Sachs said. “Mr. Wright walks the area and (is a) visual deterrent.”
Wright said he is not supposed to confront anyone who appears to be up to no good at the cemetery.
All he does is report any suspicious activity or fires to local first responders.
When Wright became the caretaker of the Historic Marysville City Cemetery, he was calling the fire department almost daily due to fires toward the back of the property near the levee.
Wright said calls have slowed down in the last few years. In fact, most of the suspicious activity has to do with individuals messing with his trailer rather than the cemetery itself, Wright said.
Wright is always on the property and has a trailer set up with amenities one would see in an average apartment.
It can be lonely sometimes, he said, but it’s important work to help preserve a place that houses 10,000 of Marysville’s earliest western settlers.
Even one of Wright’s old buddies and mentors is buried at the Historic Marysville City Cemetery.
Wright said Donald “Shortstack” Oliver was the caretaker before Wright and the two would hang out a lot together on the property working and shooting the bull.
But when Oliver died and was later buried in the cemetery, Wright said the property needed a new caretaker and security guard.
Wright’s familiarity with the property and most of the individuals around – since Wright said he was homeless for about a decade before getting the job – may have helped him become the cemetery’s newest caretaker.
Wright likes the work and feels like he is doing his part to help preserve one of the best and oldest landmarks in town.
His brother, Mark Wright, a Marysville resident formerly of Miami, checks in on him weekly.
When his brother is not there, Kevin Wright said he has other ways to stay safe at the cemetery.
Wright hopes to be there a long time, he said.
“I’m going to die here,” he said.
Weather permitting, the Historic Marysville City Cemetery is open for self-guided tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday.