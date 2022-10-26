1027caretakeer.jpg

Kevin Wright has been the security guard/caretaker of the Historic Marysville City Cemetery since 2017. His role is to clean the property and watch out for vandalism. 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

It’s not only buried loved ones who occupy the grounds of the Historic Marysville City Cemetery, the oldest city-owned cemetery west of the Mississippi.

Kevin Wright, 59, is the one living person who resides at the cemetery, which was built in 1850 and is located north of town adjacent to State Highway 70. 

