For longtime residents of the Yuba-Sutter region, major floods have been a hallmark of the area and the impetus for the construction of various methods to contain those rushing waters – everything from dams and reservoirs to levees.
On Friday, the Central Valley Flood Protection Board and Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority (TRLIA) led a tour of locations within Yuba County that are meant to protect residents in times of extreme flooding.
Those who took part in the tour included representatives from Yuba Water Agency, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) and other water and levee board officials and contractors.
“You’re going to see a bunch of projects today, really successful projects. I want to point out that those projects don’t get done because they’re a great idea,” Yuba Water Agency General Manager Willie Whittlesey said before Friday’s tour began. “They get done because there’s people behind them that are driving them and working the system and working the financial mechanisms to get them done. And they don’t get done within a matter of a few years, it takes years and years and years to plan these efforts and get them done.”
Whittlesey described how Yuba Water Agency was created due to flooding that occurred in the 1950s.
“Yuba Water Agency was created in 1959. It was created a few years after the devastating 1955 floods. The feds were building Folsom for flood control. The state was building Oroville. There had been investigations on the Yuba River. There had been a plan for the Yuba-Feather Basin – an Oroville Reservoir, a New Bullards Bar Reservoir, and a Marysville Reservoir for flood protection in our region,” Whittlesey said. “Well, Oroville was being built, no one was building New Bullards Bar and the county leaders came together and said, ‘We need to create an agency that is going to build this reservoir for flood protection and water supply for our region. Look what just happened a few years ago, the 1955 flood.’ So the Board of Supervisors came together and created the Yuba Water Agency through an act of the state Legislature.”
Whittlesey said since taking over full operational control of the hydroelectric power generation at New Bullards Bar in 2016, Yuba Water Agency has had additional revenue that can be invested in flood control and water supply projects. To help with flood control, Yuba Water partners with levee and reclamation districts.
“We don’t own and operate levees. Our actual direct flood control benefit is the operation of the reservoir where there’s 170,000 acre-feet of dedicated flood storage,” Whittlesey said. “Again, we don’t own and operate the levees, but we help the local levee districts like RD784 (Reclamation District 784) and then what became TRLIA and the county and the other small levee districts – Marysville Levee Commission, District 10. We help them with their planning efforts, their advocacy, their local share of financing and just overall coordination to make sure the region has a really well-established flood protection program, which is ever-evolving.”
The guide for much of Friday’s tour was Ric Reinhardt, a principal with MBK Engineers and the program manager for several large-scale flood damage reduction and ecosystem restoration projects.
“We have four stops. We’re gonna go see the Feather River Setback Levee. Then we’re gonna go over to Goldfields 200-year levee. … Then we’re going to go to the community of Hallwood,” Reinhardt said. “The board (Central Valley Flood Protection Board) has had a workshop and presentation on the updates to the designated floodway and board member (Mary Jane) Griego wanted you to see a community-designated floodway and how it’s being regulated and hear from Yuba County on some of the challenges they have. Our last stop, we’re going to go over to the Teichert Hallwood plant and we’re gonna see the North Training Wall project, which we just finished construction on and we’re gonna see the Hallwood Side Channel project that is in construction and we’re halfway through that project.”
During the nearly four-hour tour, Reinhardt detailed the history of each site and how “things got done.”
Reinhardt said in 1986 that throughout the Sacramento Flood Control project there were “massive failures.” As a result of these failures, a number of repairs were done to sites that had damage.
“They were basically repairs, trying to get the system back to the way they thought it should perform. Mostly dealing with through-levee seepage, not focused on under seepage,” Reinhardt said.
He said a Yuba Basin Feasibility Study published in 1998 stated that the RD784 system would need 100-year requirements and needed $12 million in investment to get to a 200-year protection.
“The levees that the Yuba Basin project identified that needed to be improved were the Yuba River Levee and the Feather River Levee from the Yuba downstream to just below Star Bend,” Reinhardt said. “The rest of the system – the lower Feather, the Bear, the Western Pacific Interceptor Canal – all met 200-year requirements without need for improvement and it was silent on the Goldfields. The total cost of the estimate in the Yuba Basin project to provide Marysville with 300-year (protection) and RD784 with 200-year (protection) was $26 million.”
After 1998, Yuba Water initiated a “supplemental feasibility study,” Reinhardt said. He said the purpose of the study was to figure out how to move beyond 200-year flood protection.
“What that team identified was that the Feather River and the Bear River are constrained,” Reinhardt said. “That there are areas upstream, there are areas that are wider, areas that are narrower. And if we open up these narrow areas, we can significantly lower flood stages and improve this project the Army Corps of Engineers is gonna construct from 200-year to something greater to 200-year. … True regional benefits.”
Reinhardt said in May 2003, DWR said it had a study that showed that levees need more than 100-year protection. Reinhardt called that a “game changer.”
“The county and the water agency had been assuming that the premise that the system’s evaluation project was gonna get these levees to 100-year was sufficient,” he said.
One of the major beneficiaries from flood protection is the Plumas Lake area.
“The Plumas Lake Specific Plan … was a land-use plan approved by the county back in 1993. It envisioned 12,000 new homes in the south county, accommodate future growth. There was a lot of focus on making sure we had adequate flood protection for Plumas Lake. The county, after the 1997 flood, reflected on that, conferred with the agency and felt like we could still move forward. There was still going to be adequate flood protection,” Yuba County Administrator Kevin Mallen said. “… Fast forward to 2003, homes were under construction and we were at a decision point – how do we move forward from this? Do we stop the land development that was occurring and fight that battle with the land developers? Or move forward and figure out how to partner with those land developers to fund the flood protection that was now needed.”
Mallen said that resulted in the county and RD784 forming TRLIA, which came to be in 2004. He said that decision allowed for a stronger focus on levee improvements that needed to be made.
Reinhardt said if improvements to the levees and overall flood protection weren’t made, developers stood to lose a lot of money.
Mallen said besides Plumas Lake, residents in Linda also were a beneficiary of flood protection.
“Remember when this was occurring, not only were we dealing with the development of Plumas Lake, but we were trying to protect almost 40,000 people that lived in the Linda/Olivehurst area that were protected by the RD784 levee system. Mary Jane (Griego) was an advocate for those existing residents,” Mallen said.
Griego, a board member of the Central Valley Flood Protection Board, said risks were taken to ensure the safety of those in the area.
“We were criticized by a lot of different folks in regards to other projects, but as we explained to our congressman, who was Wally Herger at the time, there are people that live here,” Griego said. “There are businesses that have been here for decades. We have to think about them as well. We did take some risks. But we were able to accomplish it. … We could have found ourselves in a lawsuit with the developers fighting them for entitlements that they already had, but we end up cooperating and developing this private/public partnership in order to develop what you’re going to see today.”
Griego said due to work that was done and relationships established, related flood protection projects were able to be completed.
A brief look at some of the flood protection highlighted during the tour:
– Feather River Setback Levee: Reinhardt said the Feather River Setback Levee extends about 5 miles upstream and added 1,600 acres of habitat or floodplain to the project.
“It reduces flood stage at the upstream end of the setback by about 3 feet and it reduces flood stages in the Marysville/Yuba City area by about a foot and a half. Incredibly regional benefits, multi-benefit with the ecosystem element, recreation benefits,” Reinhardt said.
– Goldfields 200-year levee: Reinhardt said the levee is a setback levee, but not in the traditional sense. He said it is a 2.6 mile levee that was built for about $51 million. Construction on the levee started in 2020 and it was finished last year.
– Hallwood Side Channel and Floodplain Restoration Project: Sam Diaz, with CBEC Eco Engineering, said the project is going to enhance or rehabilitate 157 acres of seasonal floodplain once completed. To do this, companies like Teichert are removing gravel and debris leftover from the 1800s during the height of the gold mining era in the region. Diaz said similar projects have already rehabilitated habitat. “As soon as we built this, fish were entering this channel,” Diaz said.