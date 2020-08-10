There will be a protest against human and child trafficking on Aug. 22 in Marysville.
The goal, according to organizers, is to bring awareness to the subject and help stop the trafficking of children.
The protest will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at Ellis Lake on B Street in Marysville.
It’s asked that participants bring signs, masks, hand sanitizer and water.
People are asked to practice social distancing, stay out of the street and not to block the walkways.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2DFp9h6.