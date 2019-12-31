AMMAN, Jordan – Thousands of protesters aligned with an Iraqi paramilitary group stormed the compound of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, surrounding some of its buildings and setting fire to one of its gates.
“We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the embassy,” U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced Tuesday.
President Donald Trump made a brief stop at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., in the morning, leaving after less than an hour. His departure came at roughly the same time the Pentagon announced it would deploy more forces to the embassy in Baghdad.
The State Department said it did not plan to evacuate the embassy, describing U.S. personnel there as “secure.” The State Department also said Matt Tueller, the U.S. ambassador to Iraq, was returning to the embassy after “previously scheduled personal travel.”
The spasm of rage comes two days after U.S. warplanes struck positions of Kataeb Hezbollah, a top paramilitary faction that is backed by Iran. The strikes killed some 25 people and wounded 51 others, Iraqi officials said, and followed a rocket strike last week that killed a U.S. military contractor and which the U.S. blamed on Kataeb Hezbollah.
Sirens blared through Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone as an enraged mob bristling with the green-and-yellow flag of Kataeb Hezbollah and other factions of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, a volunteer force of Shiite-dominated armed groups, pelted the embassy with rocks and water bottles.
Others marched, shouted “God is great, and America is the Great Satan,” scaled walls and surrounded a reception area with armed U.S. soldiers standing inside. One protester sprayed “Closed by order of the people” on the wall of the embassy’s compound, another held up a sign threatening the “American enemy.”
Crowds began forming after funerals earlier Tuesday for those killed in last week’s strikes, making their way to the Green Zone and passing several checkpoints on their way to the embassy. It was unclear how they had breached the high-security area, which is home to a number of embassies, international nongovernmental organizations and Iraqi ministries. (Anti-government protesters demonstrating in recent weeks had been unable to enter.)
As the mob turned violent, Iraq’s caretaker prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, issued a statement demanding protesters leave the embassy grounds, and troops were deployed to try to push back the protesters.
“We remind that any attack or harassment of embassies and diplomatic missions is an act that will be strictly prevented by security forces and will be severely punished by the law,” the statement said.