Officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the California Department of Justice are advising the public that they should not be asked to pay to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and warned COVID-19 vaccination providers not to seek payment from vaccine recipients.
Providers participating in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Vaccination Program are required to sign an agreement to receive and dispense vaccines. Among requirements in the agreement, providers must administer the vaccine regardless of the recipient’s ability to pay. Providers may seek appropriate reimbursement from a public or private program or plan that covers vaccine administration fees, however they may not seek any reimbursement from the recipient themselves.
“Charging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine or denying people from getting the vaccine if they cannot pay is a risk to public health and safety, and disproportionately impacts at-risk communities and communities of limited means,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert in a press release. “This violation of the terms and conditions of CDC’s vaccination program is also a potential violation of the civil False Claims Act and other civil and criminal statutes. Our office has sent multiple cease and desist letters to vaccine providers that they must immediately stop this practice. All vaccine providers must comply with the agreement, and I urge members of the public to report those providers who do not.”
Noncompliance such as billing vaccine recipients or denying an individual a vaccination because they are unable to pay any out-of-pocket fees may result in the provider’s suspension or termination from the CDC vaccination program and potential criminal and civil penalties.
“Charging for a COVID-19 vaccination creates a barrier to low-income families, including communities who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta in a press release. “Let me be clear: COVID-19 vaccines are available at no charge to all who qualify.”
To report a health care provider or pharmacy for charging for the COVID-19 vaccine, call 1-800-633-4227 or go to https://bit.ly/3u5yOSI.