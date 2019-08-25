Declining prune prices combined with fewer acres of fruit being grown and international competition have created a challenge for growers and producers for years but for some, diversifying their operations has helped.
Money Dhami, 40, a Sutter County grower, said about four years ago he was able to get about $840 per green ton of prunes versus the fraction of that price that he’s getting now.
“I was offered about 200 per ton recently,” he said. “That won’t event cover cost plus there’s enough supply in the warehouse for two years.”
Dhami said he’s one of four partners in Mitchell Dryers, also in Sutter County, and they dry prunes and hull walnuts.
“We’re a diversified ag company now and have been doing it for about 10 years,” he said. “We do custom harvesting, land management. You need other sources of income because prunes alone are not doing it.”
Dhami, who operates Jovan Orchard Company with his father, Kashmir, said statewide there are about 40,000 acres of prunes currently versus more than 90,000 acres back in 2002, which combined with competition from South America, makes sales more challenging.
“A lot of the packers are buying prunes from Chile now,” he said. “But, California prunes are better in how they are dried and handled through the production process.”
Joe Mitchell’s father, Neill, started the drying operation in the late ’80s and they too have diversified to stay profitable.
“We stay busy with the dryers and also have about 500 acres of prunes and walnuts,” Joe Mitchell said. “One bright spot is that the USDA announced it will purchase about $10 million of prunes in response to the tariffs.”
On Aug. 18, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced plans to purchase dried plum products for distribution to various food nutrition assistance programs, according to the USDA website.
“Another good thing is the California Prune Board is rebranding prunes,” Mitchell said. “The six-county area around us is the largest prune-producing area in the Unites States.”
According to its website, the California Prune Board represents 800 prune/plum growers and 29 prune packers in California, which is the largest producer of prunes in the world.
Dhami said another challenge is that the prunes are getting harvested later this year and with a lower sugar content.
“Everything is running late – the sugar is low and it’s too soon to pick but we have to anyways,” he said. “You have to have sugar to dry the prunes and the more sugar, the bigger the prune. Ideally, you want about 24 sugar content and now it’s only about 18-20.”