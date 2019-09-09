City officials are considering a request to establish a psychiatric health facility and mental health rehabilitation center in a vacant building on Stabler Lane in Yuba City.
The facility would mean a long-vacant building would be put back to use and at least a few dozen new jobs for the local economy.
Members of the Yuba City Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing and consider issuing a use permit to allow for operation of the facility at their meeting on Wednesday.
If approved, Stabler Rehab, LLC would be located at 1251 Stabler Lane. The building was originally built in 1989 and was operated by Sterling Development Group as a psychiatric hospital for 10 years before the state took it over and operated a similar facility up until 2008 – since then, the building currently owned by Rideout Hospital has been vacant.
Services provided would include therapeutic and rehabilitation services in a non-hospital, 24-hour setting for adults 18 and older who are experiencing psychiatric emergency or other acute or sub-acute mental health challenges. It would have the capacity to house up to 60 beds for in-house patients.
The 51,000-square-foot facility includes indoor and outside activity space, 32 semi-private bedrooms with shower, dining space, activity/group rooms and office spaces, in addition to multiple outdoor patio spaces.
As part of the agreement, the facility would be locked, with 24/7 awake staff providing care, supervision and security for patients – there will be a maximum of 50 staff members onsite at any given time, according to information provided the planning commission. The patients would not have access to any of the facility’s outdoor areas without supervision. The facility will be licensed through the California Department of Health Care Services.
The facility’s two proposed providers, Willow Glen Care Center and North Valley Behavioral Health, LLC, would contract with up to 25 Northern California counties. It’s estimated that patients from the Yuba-Sutter area would comprise up to 20 percent of the facility’s clientele. Those from out of the area would be transported back to their county of origin or to an alternative level of care in another community once discharged.
City staff are recommending planning commission members approve the use permit for the project. Staff recommended, as a condition of approval, that security cameras be provided in all common areas both inside and outside the facility. The Yuba City Police Department, with its headquarters near the proposed facility, agreed to review the project after one year in order to determine if additional security measures are needed.
“The project will not be detrimental to the health, safety, peace, comfort, and general welfare of persons residing or working in the vicinity given the proposed project conditions of approval and compliance with the City Municipal Code,” according to city staff in their recommendation to the planning commission.
Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will be inside Council Chambers at City Hall – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
The planning commission approved a use permit for a similar type of facility caring for clients with additions in 2017, though the applicant didn’t go through with the project, according to a staff report.