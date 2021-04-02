An event is planned next week to discuss alternative treatments to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other stressors that can impact an individual’s health and wellness.
Organizer Stephanie Ruscigno said the health and wellness presentation is being put together to give attendees tips and tools on how to help prevent PTSD and other wellness issues, especially for those that have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just want to help my community be healthier and happier,” Ruscigno said.
The event will include a presentation from “The Integrative Docs” and Dr. Ruth Moore, an integrative and holistic practitioner who is board certified in clinical aromatherapy and has a background in cognitive neuroscience and behaviorism, spiritual psychology, and holistic kinesiology, according to her website.
The event will be held at Crossroad Community Church – 445 B St., Yuba City – starting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 5. Ruscigno said the public is invited to the free event.