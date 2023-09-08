Colusa County officials announced on Friday that a draft of the Colusa County Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy is now available for review and public comment.
This five-year plan is intended to cultivate an “environment that supports a sustainable economic future” for the county, officials said.
“Residents, business owners, and other interested individuals are encouraged to review the document, share the document with their networks, and provide written comments,” officials said. “The information you provide is confidential, and critical to helping your elected officials understand your priorities and needs.”
The draft, which is 37-pages long, includes basic information on important aspects of the county, such as the four highways that go through it and the cities and unincorporated communities within. It also presents the challenges the community has faced and continues to face, including droughts, wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the draft, severe drought conditions have affected both farmers and businesses in Colusa County for years.
“During many of these years, as much as 100% of the Colusa County land area was in some degree of drought,” the draft states. “Although the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023 were extremely wet, given the sequential years of drought, the state and county were still in a defined drought period. These years of drought conditions recorded in Colusa County as well as the state as a whole, have contributed to declines in annual crop production values in 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021 and 2022.”
Officials said that for the first time in decades, rice acreage dropped below 100,000 acres as a result of continued drought conditions.
“Fallowing fields when water allocations are curtailed, not only affects rice, but also annual row and field crops,” the draft states. “These reductions along with market price fluctuations, resulted in a $98,884,000 loss in value of rice production for 2021 compared to 2020.”
Lower water allocations as a result of drought conditions also took a huge toll on the county and its workers, according to officials.
“In 2022, Colusa County’s agriculture industry faced a devastating crop production for multiple commodities and hit unprecedented lows. The drought conditions throughout California led to some of the lowest water allocations ever seen in Colusa County,” the draft states. “The allotments of water were so low that many growers were forced to fallow fields while others pulled orchards. In addition to the disastrous drought, freeze and heat severely impacted all three of Colusa’s top crops. The water allocations took rice down by over 80%, the spring freeze reduced harvested almonds by 62% while the late season heat affected walnut quality dropping their value by 49%. The combined result was that the gross value of Colusa County’s agricultural production in 2022 was $433,189,000; a decrease of 47.7% in comparison to the already lowered production value of 2021.”
On the positive side, officials said the migration of “workers and working residents” to Colusa County has been an important factor in its growth since 2020 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the county did experience a small amount of growth recently, its population still remains around 21,000. According to officials, agriculture remains the major economic driver for the county.
“Agriculture represents a large number of jobs in Colusa County,” the draft states. “Since 2010, agricultural employment has increased from approximately 20 percent of total jobs in Colusa County to over 35 percent in 2019. The pandemic forced only a slight change (perhaps due to an increase in transportation and logistics jobs) to just under 33 percent as a share. Dips in employment over the longer-term are most likely attributed to the ongoing drought in California.”
Moving forward, the county expects to continue to implement ideas included in its Colusa County 2030 General Plan. That plan’s guiding principles include the following:
– Maintain the county’s rural character and quality of life
– Focus new development in and around existing communities
– Ensure that growth is orderly
– Preserve and enhance the county’s agricultural heritage
– Provide opportunities for the expansion of existing businesses and attraction of a diverse range of businesses that provide high-quality jobs
– Promote a broader range of industries that support the county’s agricultural uses
– Provide the young people in the county a future, in terms of employment and housing opportunities
– Ensure that adequate infrastructure is available to serve existing and new development
Also included in that plan are three “priority projects” or what county officials called “focus areas.” These projects have been identified as having the greatest potential for success and regional economic impact, according to officials. The following is a brief rundown of those projects:
– I-5 corridor development: Butte, Glenn, and Tehama counties recently commissioned a feasibility study to identify candidate sites for new commercial and industrial development along the I-5 corridor in Glenn and Tehama counties, north of Colusa County. This work correlates well with the priority sites and development plans in Colusa County communities and opens opportunities for a larger regional economic development collaboration.
– Sites Reservoir: The Sites Reservoir Project is an off-stream surface water reservoir that will capture and store stormwater flows from the Sacramento River making water available to farms, ranches, and other users during extended droughts. Managed by the Sites Reservoir Authority, a regional Joint Powers Authority (JPA), development of the offstream surface water reservoir in Colusa County would increase Northern California’s water storage capacity by up to 15%.
– Local business development: Jurisdictions and service providers throughout Colusa County are committed to strengthening and broadening the existing network of service providers to ensure there is a strong small businesses and entrepreneurial ecosystem.
“Colusa County has experienced several economic crises in recent years, including a pandemic, wildfires, and drought. Each of these crises have greatly impacted local jobs, businesses, health, housing, and our overall economy,” officials said. “In response, the Colusa County Board of Supervisors decided that a plan is needed to help the county and local jurisdictions reverse these trends. The Colusa County CEDS will help guide investment decisions on infrastructure, public works, and job-creating initiatives, and build a blueprint for regional collaboration and economic development. The Colusa County CEDS is a collaborative effort of the county and cities of Colusa elected officials, partner organizations, residents, and businesses. The Colusa County CEDS Committee guides the goals, initiatives, and implementation of the plan.”
Officials said the draft of the Colusa County Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy will be presented to the Colusa County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 26. Written comments are due by Oct. 5. To access the draft, visit ColusaCountyCEDS.com.