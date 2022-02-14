As the weather begins to warm up, the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District is gearing up for the upcoming mosquito season and asking local residents to do their part.
“The effort consists primarily of a spray program to control adult mosquitoes using truck mounted foggers in both the urban and rural areas of the District, starting in late May,” said Colusa Mosquito Abatement District Manager Dan Kiely. “Control measures will only take place within the boundaries of the District which only include the town of Colusa and outlying areas around the town.”
The District covers 160 square miles, with 20 square miles located in Sutter County.
Kiely said aerial control of adult mosquitoes will also be conducted by aircraft in the wetland and duck club areas within the District utilizing materials registered with the Environmental Protection Agency.
“The District also has a Larvacide program to control the immature stages of the mosquito, and will place larvicides in the catch basins throughout the District during the later spring months,” said Kiely. “Catch basins that maintain standing water throughout the mosquito season can be a major source of urban mosquitoes.”
With the introduction of two new invasive mosquito species to California that can transmit Dengue Fever and Chikungunya Virus, Kiely said the District is now asking homeowners to help by inspecting homes and yards thoroughly and remove any standing water that may cause mosquito production.
“These new species prefer breeding in very small containers that do not require much water, so this would be a very important part of helping the District reduce mosquito numbers,” said Kiely. “Water is necessary for three of the four life stages of the mosquito. The egg, larvae, and pupae are aquatic. The fourth stage is the adult mosquito. In the summer, the four stages of the mosquito life cycle may require as few as three to four days to mature, while in cooler periods of the year they require several weeks to become adults.”
A thorough inspection of a premises where standing water situations could occur include fish ponds, bird baths, tin cans, water cans, saucers under potted plants, old tires, clogged roof gutters, abandon pools, boats, ornamental ponds, watering troughs, rain barrels, street gutters, house coolers units, tree holes, leaking faucets and water in basements or under the house, especially in heavy rainfall and seepage years, according to Kiely.
“Pumping of these basements is very important as we progress into the mosquito season,” said Kiely.
Each spring the Colusa District experiences a bout of mosquitoes that overwinter as adults, said Kiely. As as temperatures reach 65 degrees these mosquitoes briefly come out of hibernation and look for a blood meal to complete their egg production.
“These mosquitoes are very abundant during the summer months, and the District is very diligent in controlling this mosquito,” said Kiely. “The mosquitoes that do get the chance to make it to the overwinter stage will find safe overwintering sites under porches, in garages, or any dark out of the way place. When springtime temperatures rise, these mosquitoes briefly become active. Due to the fact that after these mosquitoes get their blood meal, and go right back into hibernation, it makes control measures very difficult and ineffective. After several days of early spring warm temperatures this problem usually will subside.”
This type of mosquito is not a common carrier of the Encephalitis or West Nile Virus. According to Kiely, humans and horses are susceptible to West Nile Virus along with the bird population. At this time, a vaccine is available for a horse owner and is highly recommended as infected horses have nearly a 50 percent mortality rate, but there is no vaccine yet for humans, said Kiely.
“Of people infected by West Nile Virus, about 80 percent show no symptoms whatsoever,” said Kiely. “About 20 percent have West Nile fever, developing common flu-like symptoms (including) nausea, fever, body aches, mild skin rash, and swollen lymph nodes. West Nile fever can be very debilitating with recovery taking weeks or months.”
Kiely said West Nile Virus can be severe in the elderly and those with low immune systems.
“Rarely, an individual can develop serious illness including encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain,” said Kiely. “If you have symptoms of high fever, severe headaches, and/or stiffness, please seek medical attention.”
At this time, the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District requests that people refrain from over watering their lawns to the extent that water will run off into the street gutters and remain standing.
“Any of these standing water situations may be reduced by the home resident,” said Kiely. “If any problem is too large for the resident to correct, they may call the District for help in resolving the problem.”
In addition to resolving standing water problems, Kiely said residents can also protect themselves from mosquitoes by avoiding spending time outside when mosquitoes are most active, especially at dawn and dusk; wearing long pants and long sleeve shirts when outdoors at these times; applying insect repellent containing DEET; and making sure that doors and windows have tight fitting screens. Kiely recommends repairing or replacing screens that have tears or holes.
Kiely said the District currently has a limited number of mosquito fish available for residents within the District boundaries. Anyone that would like to receive mosquito fish are asked to call the District in advance and bring containers to transport the fish.
Kiely said the District will also be utilizing the state’s dead bird program, beginning in mid-April.
Those that find a dead bird are asked to call the dead bird hotline at 1-877-968-2473.
“Birds should be dead no more than 24 hours and in fair shape to be tested,” said Kiely. “If the hotline accepts the bird, District personnel will pick the bird up to be tested, if the bird is within the District boundaries. If positive for West Nile Virus, the District will monitor the area and implement control measures.”
The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District is located at 713 D St., Colusa, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 458-4966 or visit www.colusamosquitoabatementdistrict.com.