In order to determine eligible candidates to inherit the role of president of California State University, Chico, the college’s Board of Trustees will hold an open forum on Thursday to gauge the public’s thoughts on possible qualities needed by the next president.

In October 2022, Chico State’s current president, Dr. Gayle Hutchinson, announced her plans to retire by the end of the 2022/23 academic year. Hutchinson was inaugurated as the university’s 12th president in 2016. Her plans to retire are driven by the desire to prioritize her personal health and her relationship with her partner, Hutchinson said in a statement.

Tags

Recommended for you