Families and children dressed in Halloween costumes walked through a tunnel of terror learning about the horrors of sugar and the effect it has on the human body during the Haunted Health Fair on Thursday sponsored by Sutter County Public Health.
Community organizations came together to provide families with a free resource fair where kids participated in different Halloween activities.
“We really want families to be aware of their health and how they can make healthy choices and where they can go for resources if they need them,” said Tammy Andersen, health program specialist for the Public Health education unit.
Families received information on medical clinics like Peach Tree Health and Ampla Health.
The Sutter County Children and Families Commission provided a booth focused on information about the first five years of a child’s life. Family Soup, a nonprofit organization, had a booth on the support it provides for families of children with special needs. The California Highway Patrol and the Yuba City Police Department also participated with a booth regarding safety. California Rural Legal Assistance Inc. was there to provide information regarding legal help.
According to Andersen, other community partners that participated were UC CalFresh, the County Medical Services Program and a tobacco control program. Sutter County Public Health had a booth that detailed public health programs on nutrition and provided free healthy snacks to families like popcorn and fruit-infused water. Local nurses also participated by providing a booth on hand washing and avoiding germs.
“We have our oral health program, which we are partnering with the local dental office, Smile Zone Kids and Teens Dental, and they are here to do dental screenings on the kids,” said Andersen. “They have a form that if families fill out, they can then take their child to any dentist. The goal is to really find a dental home for the child and link them with a dentist in the community. That’s a really great opportunity.”
Christa McCauley, health education specialist for the health education department with Sutter County Public Health, dressed as a zombie doctor and was teaching kids about organs through a Frankenstein booth. Through this hands-on experience, children would place the organs into Frankenstein’s monster while McCauley would teach them how diabetes affects different organs of the body. Children especially loved the special effect that would help bring the monster to life by switching a flip.
“It’s just a way for us to really promote how diabetes affects the entire system of the body and how important it is to make healthy lifestyle changes in order to either delay or prevent diabetes or full diabetes, or even how to manage your diabetes if you do have it,” said McCauley. “We are here with the Health Education Department for Sutter County Public Health. We’re specifically a county medical services program. So we focus on diabetes education as well as helping bridge the gap for people who can’t qualify for medical or Covered California. We have an insurance program that they can qualify for.”
Adrienne Maloney, executive director for Family Soup, attended the event to hand out flyers to parents informing them about the programs the organization has that serve children with special needs and their families in the Yuba-Sutter and Colusa County area. Maloney was also there to inform families about upcoming new programs like Mind the Gap, which is a program specifically designed for families with diagnosed children with special needs aged zero to eight. Family Soup was also handing out activity bags with a haunted sensory bin activity in them.
“I think it’s wonderful,” said Maloney. “I think it’s a great event and a great opportunity to bring the kids together by making it fun and giving everybody the opportunity to dress. I like how it’s still very safe in the sense that everybody’s wearing masks and are socially-distanced.”
Parent Miriam Zarza attended the Haunted Health Fair to be more informed on the different types of health organizations and consultations there are in the area. Zarza attended with her seven-year-old son and was impressed by how organized the event was and how everyone maintained their social distance.
“I’m glad they make events like this,” said Zarza. “They help families and parents stay informed.”