The Yuba County Health and Human Services Department is looking to hire an administrative analyst who will be responsible for achieving accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB).
PHAB is a non-profit, independent accrediting organization.
The position was created specifically for the purpose of achieving accreditation. According to the job posting on Yuba County’s Facebook page, examples of duties the analyst will be responsible for include making policy recommendations on special projects or highly visible public issues, conducting special studies and special projects and acting as a liaison with various federal, state and local public agencies.
“It creates more opportunity for increased funding to the area for public health related programs and meet more needs for our community,” said Yuba County media and community relations coordinator Russ Brown about the benefits of accreditation. Yuba County Health and Human Services Deputy Director, Public Health Homer Rice said that 17 counties in California are accredited and nationwide, health departments that completed the accreditation process have improved their performance.
“Accreditation provides the framework to develop leadership, prioritize improvement opportunities, and strengthen relationships with our community,” Rice said via email.
Brown said unlike other county departments, Health and Human Services is almost exclusively funded through state and federal dollars. He said while the hire is an investment now, the benefit of accreditation will make up for the cost many times over. The position pays between $4,946-5,441 a month, according to the job listing on Facebook.