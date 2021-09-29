The Sutter County Board of Supervisors held the first of four public hearings on Tuesday as part of the process of redrawing supervisorial district lines.
Sutter County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Donna Johnston presented the process of redistricting to the board and the public. The county has received some preliminary data about the population of current districts but expects to receive more complete data next month.
Preliminary data shows that all five supervisor districts are currently within the range allowed for difference in population. The law requires district populations to be within a 10 percent threshold. However, Johnston said that does not mean the districts won’t be changed through this process. Communities of interest must be considered when drawing district lines. Communities of interest are a group that shares a common interest but can’t be based on political parties. Johnston used the example of a group of people that live around a dog park. She said it’s up to each group to let the county know that it is a community of interest.
There will be public outreach workshops during the month of October, in addition to the three future public hearings. Johnston said those workshop dates have not been finalized. She said the public can participate in the process by attending public hearings, attending public workshops, submitting a comment to mytwocents@co.sutter.ca.us, submitting a community of interest to mytwocents@co.sutter.ca.us, or by using the county’s mapping tool to draw and submit their own maps.
The mapping tool will soon be available on the county website. Maps that are submitted by the public will be taken into consideration by the county. Johnston said district lines might be adjusted to accommodate for possible changes to congressional, assembly or state senate lines.
No members of the public submitted comments or made comments during the public hearing on Tuesday. The next public hearing will be held on Oct. 12.