The South Yuba River Citizens League and the University of California, Santa Cruz announced Tuesday that they are seeking community input on issues surrounding river health, fisheries, and fish passage at Daguerre Point Dam on the lower Yuba River.

Officials with the South Yuba River Citizens League, an organization established for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed, said the group is “exploring ways to restore access to habitat for salmon and other native species, while continuing to provide infrastructure for local farmers and opportunities for fishing, boating, and other activities.”

Tags

Recommended for you