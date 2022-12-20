The South Yuba River Citizens League and the University of California, Santa Cruz announced Tuesday that they are seeking community input on issues surrounding river health, fisheries, and fish passage at Daguerre Point Dam on the lower Yuba River.
Officials with the South Yuba River Citizens League, an organization established for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed, said the group is “exploring ways to restore access to habitat for salmon and other native species, while continuing to provide infrastructure for local farmers and opportunities for fishing, boating, and other activities.”
In order to do this, officials said “it is imperative” for members of the community to have a voice in the conversation.
“The Yuba River supports populations of Chinook salmon and steelhead and provides world-class fishing opportunities,” officials said. “Additionally, the Yuba irrigates many farms in the surrounding area. Daguerre Point Dam was built in 1906 to collect sediment from gold mining and does not generate electricity, store water, or offer flood protection, though it does provide infrastructure for irrigating crops. Currently, the dam is an obstacle to migratory fishes like salmon and steelhead, and is a complete barrier to green sturgeon and pacific lamprey.”
The South Yuba River Citizens League said it has partnered with Trevor Kumec, a graduate student from UC Santa Cruz, to develop a community-centered approach to restoration at Daguerre Point Dam.
Kumec was part of the creation of a brief and anonymous survey that asks community members about their perspectives on river health, water, fish, and other related topics. The results of the survey will provide essential context for future public meetings and will help shape the course of restoration moving forward, officials said.