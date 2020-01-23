Sutter County officials want to hear from the public regarding proposed changes to the intersection at Highway 99 and Oswald Road south of Yuba City that has experienced issues in recent years with large trucks entering and exiting the roadway.
Three options currently being considered by Caltrans for the intersection include a stoplight, a roundabout or an interchange.
Chuck Smith, a public information officer for the county, said the open house is designed to acquire additional community input on the proposed alternatives, particularly the possibility of a roundabout. This is the first time a roundabout has been seriously considered on a state highway in Sutter County, according to a press release.
Placing a stoplight at the intersection is estimated to cost up to $5 million. A roundabout is estimated to cost up to $12 million, and an interchange is estimated to run up to $40 million.
The Sutter County Development Services Department will have the three options on display for the public to view and provide feedback during an open house on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
County engineering staff and an engineering consultant will be in attendance to answer questions. After gathering feedback, the county will ultimately make a recommendation to Caltrans.
The open house will be held in the main lobby at the Sutter County Development Services Department – 1130 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.