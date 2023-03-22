Officials with the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced recently that the public is invited to an open house of the new Mormon temple in Yuba City starting in August.
Called the Feather River California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the open house will run from Aug. 19 through Sept. 9, with exceptions on Aug. 20, 27, and Sept. 3.
The temple is expected to be formally dedicated on Oct. 8 in two sessions, representatives of the church said. Details on reservations for free tours are slated to be announced in the coming weeks.
The new 38,000-square-foot temple is located at 1470 Butte House Rd. in Yuba City. The site also includes a “meetinghouse” and distribution center that have been built next to the temple to “meet the needs of members of the Church throughout the area.”
“The Feather River California Temple was first announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson in October 2018 and is one of nine temples in California,” representatives of the church said. “Currently, there are seven temples operating in Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento, and San Diego. An eighth temple in Modesto has been announced. They serve over 735,000 members of the Church in California in 1,189 congregations.”
According to officials with the church, temples differ from meetinghouses or chapels, where members meet for Sunday worship services.
“Temples are considered ‘houses of the Lord’ where Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through sacred ordinances that unite families for eternity,” representatives said. “Inside, members learn more about the purpose of life and make covenants to serve Jesus Christ and others.”