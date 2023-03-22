Officials with the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced recently that the public is invited to an open house of the new Mormon temple in Yuba City starting in August.

Called the Feather River California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the open house will run from Aug. 19 through Sept. 9, with exceptions on Aug. 20, 27, and Sept. 3.

Tags

Recommended for you