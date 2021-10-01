The Colusa Groundwater Authority (CGA) and the Glenn Groundwater Authority (GGA) will host two public meetings to discuss the Public Draft Colusa Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) next week.
“We’re at the culmination of a long process and on the cusp of implementing projects that will better monitor and enhance our groundwater,” said Denise Carter, GCA board chair and Colusa County Supervisor. “These meetings and the public comment period are a critical opportunity for stakeholders to give their input to the CGA and GGA before we approve the GSP and submit it to the state. I encourage every affected groundwater user in the subbasin to attend one of these meetings, review the plan and give us your feedback.”
As the current drought persists, the California Legislature passed and has required implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) and under SGMA, agencies are required to prepare a GSP for the Colusa Subbasin.
“The GSP defines what the agencies will do for the next 20 years to protect the subbasins and ensure groundwater is sustainable,” a coordinated release issued by the CGA and the GGA said. “The agencies have opted to prepare a single, joint GSP for the entire Colusa Subbasin.”
According to the release, prior public events have provided stakeholders the opportunity to learn about and comment on SGMA and the draft GSP chapters and these upcoming meetings will engage the public about the entire draft GSP.
“Agency representatives will provide an overview of the information in each chapter of the GSP, will outline methods for the public to provide focused input and will provide the public time to ask questions about GSP content,” the release said.
“Our aquifers provide an essential safety net for our water availability but that safety net is only as good as the tools we create to support it,” said Gary Hansen, GGA vice chairperson and vice mayor for the city of Willows. “Our GSP does that and we need public input to confirm if we’ve done it the right way.”
The first meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 1-3:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/ancuxn48 and enter meeting ID: 822 8763 1584 and passcode: 877000. The meeting can also be accessed via teleconference by calling 1-669-900-6833.
The second meeting will be held in person at the Sites Project Authority office, 122 Old Highway 99W, Maxwell, from 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.
Those located in the Glenn Groundwater Authority can get more information by contacting Lisa Hunter, program manager for the Glenn Groundwater Authority, by emailing lhunter@countyofglenn.net. Those in the Colusa Groundwater Authority can get more information by contacting Mary Fahey, program manager for the Colusa Groundwater Authority, by emailing mfahey@countyofcolusa.com.
For more information, visit www.colusagroundwater.org or https://tinyurl.com/f6mym8pj.