The Sites Project Authority and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will host two virtual public meetings next week to provide information about the Sites Reservoir project, the draft environmental analysis and to accept public comments on the Revised Draft Environmental Impact Report/Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement (RDEIR/SDEIS).
In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act and the National Environmental Policy Act, the Sites Project Authority and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation have prepared a RDEIR/SDEIS to analyze the potential environmental impacts of construction and operation of the Sites Reservoir Project, a proposed offstream reservoir located in Colusa and Glenn counties.
“The Project would capture excess water from major storms and store it for drier periods to increase the reliability of water supplies for California communities, farms, and the environment,” according to Authority officials.
Following the release of the Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS) in 2017, the Authority – a joint powers authority comprised of water agencies, municipalities, and irrigation districts from throughout California – undertook a value planning process to identify and evaluate additional alternatives that could make the project more affordable while also addressing comments received on the 2017 Draft Environmental Impact Survey, according to the release, and the result of these efforts is reflected in the joint RDEIR/SDEIS.
In November, the Sites Project Authority issued a Notice of Availability announcing the public review and comment period for the RDEIR/SDEIS with subsequent public hearings.
The first meeting will take place Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 6-8 p.m. and the second meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 16, from 9-11 a.m.
According to a release issued by the Sites Project Authority, each meeting will begin with a presentation followed by an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. Those interested in attending may participate in the meetings via computer or phone by following the meeting links and calling the phone number provided on the Sites Project website.
“The Sites Project Authority is the lead agency under the California Environmental Quality Act for preparation of an Environmental Impact Report on the proposal to construct and operate a new offstream water storage reservoir and associated facilities,” read a statement issued by the Authority. “Public involvement is an important part of the environmental review process, with several opportunities to participate and help inform the content of the project’s environmental analyses.”
Comments on the RDEIR/SDEIS may also be submitted via email at EIR-EIS-Comments@SitesProject.org or by mail to Sites Project Authority, P.O. Box 517, Maxwell, CA 95955, or U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, 2800 Cottage Way, W-2830, Sacramento, CA 95825. Comments must be postmarked or received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2022.
For more information, visit www.sitesproject.org.