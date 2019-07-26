Vehicle pursuit:
Butte County sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for an Orland man who fled police.
Around noon on Thursday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on 37-year-old Jesse Janto in his 2005 GMC Sierra truck, after he allegedly failed to yield at an intersection, according to a department press release.
He briefly spoke to deputies before speeding off, leading a short pursuit and running several stop signs at speeds over 70 mph. He was last seen near Oroville Dam Boulevard and Fifth Avenue.
Upon further investigation, deputies discovered Janto is also wanted by Medford, Oregon, police in connection to firearms and narcotics charges, according to the release.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Butte County Sheriff’s Office at 538-7322.
Heat safety:
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in the Sacramento Valley and foothills from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
Residents can expect an increased chance of heat stress or illness to people or animals. Temperatures will range between 100 degrees and 108 degrees.
NWS cautions the public to drink extra water and avoid strenuous outdoor activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Help the elderly, children and pets stay cool.
Sutter County Fire Chief John Shalowitz and Sutter County Sheriff’s Community Team Leader Andre Licon took to Facebook to also warn residents about the several hazards that come with excessive heat: staying hydrated, staying safe on the waterways, and fire danger. While heading to the river or lake amidst this heat sounds refreshing, the public safety officials warn that the waterways are full of snowmelt and is shockingly cold. Whether or not you’re an avid swimmer, they encourage wearing a life vest, especially when it’s easy to get swept up in those cold river currents.
And though this weekend’s weather is expected to bring high winds, Shalowitz said the heat will dry everything out. With fire personnel on high alert for the next week or so, he cautions residents to do the same especially when burning.
National Night Out and Coffee with a Cop:
The National Night Out event – celebrated all over the country as well as in Yuba-Sutter – kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 6.
The annual event is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, according to the NNO website. Its goal is to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and neighbors under positive circumstances with millions of people taking part all over the country.
For those who plan on hosting a neighborhood event or taking part in other ways, planning should be underway. Law enforcement agencies are always looking for businesses to donate items like bottled water, sidewalk chalk, bubbles, jump ropes and other types of outdoor toys.
Events can be hosted in neighborhoods, apartment complexes, or even at businesses, and are typically hosted outdoors. But because of the hot temperatures expected, gatherings can also be held inside.
Here’s how to plan an event with your local law enforcement agency:
–To host an event in Yuba City, contact Goodson at 822-4725 or by emailing kgoodson@yubacity.net.
–To host an event in Marysville, contact Sgt. Nelson Magana at 749-3900 or by emailing nmagana@marysville.org.
–To host an event in Yuba County, contact Rosa Leon at 530-749-5103.
–To host an event in Sutter County, contact Dori Montgomery at 822-7307.
The Yuba City Police Department and Sutter County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a joint Coffee with a Cop event Wednesday, July 31 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Starbuck’s coffee (1294 Stabler Lane).
