The Marysville Police Department was recently awarded an $84,269 state grant to fund education and enforcement of illegal tobacco use.
The grant – which will cover 32 months – was awarded by the state Department of Justice and will assist police in education and enforcing the illegal sale of cigarettes, vapor inhalation devices and other tobacco products to minors, according to a department press release. The department will use the funding to aid in youth outreach, tobacco retail license inspections, training and compliance operations.
The department is partnering with Yuba County Health and Human Services and the Marysville Joint Unified School District in an effort to reduce underage use of tobacco, according to the release.
The funding for the grant was made possible by Proposition 56, which raised the cigarette purchase tax.
Peach Festival
The City of Marysville is hosting its 20th annual Marysville Peach Festival today. Please be aware of the following road closures through 11 a.m. Sunday:
–D Street between 3rd and 9th streets.
–D Street between 1st and 3rd streets.
--Second Street between C and D streets.
–Third Streets between C and High streets.
–Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets between Oak and High streets.
