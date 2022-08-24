Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) officials announced last week that Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) notifications will be provided via call, text and/or email at any time an outage may occur – a new feature of its regional service model. 

According to utility officials, PG&E previously refrained from sending notifications between the hours of 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. as a courtesy to customers but, due to requirements from the California Public Utilities Commission, the policy has been updated. 

