In an effort to maintain public safety, Pacific Gas and Electric Company has announced a plan to shut down electricity grids during extreme weather events.
This plan, known as the Public Safety Power Shutoff program, was put in place because PG&E said it may be necessary to turn off power to certain areas as a proactive step to reduce fire risk caused by power transmission lines affected by occurrences of extreme weather.
“Our priority is the safety of our customers,” said PG&E spokesperson Jeff Smith. “We understand the risks of shutting off the power on both sides of the issue so we are trying to only do this only when necessary.”
To determine when a shutdown is needed, Smith said the program will monitor several factors including, but not limited to, Red Flag warnings declared by the National Weather Service, wind speeds above 25 mph, humidity levels falling under 20 percent and the condition of dry fuel on the ground and live vegetation.
On-the-ground, real-time observations from PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center and field crews will also be considered.
No one factor will trigger a shutoff, said Smith.
“A combination of different factors could create a potential situation where a shutdown is needed,” said Smith. “We will assess each occurrence on a case-by-case basis and carefully review the combination of criteria when determining if power should be turned off for safety.”
While Smith said that it is impossible to predict when and where this program may be put into effect because of the unpredictable nature of weather, PG&E has indicated that their goal is to give customers a 48-hour notice before a shutoff will occur and aim to restore power within 48 hours.
“Depending on fire risk conditions, these times will fluctuate but we are trying to give customers as much time as possible to prepare,” said Smith.
According to the PG&E website, while customers in high-fire-threat areas are more likely to be affected, any of PG&E’s more than 5 million electric customers could have their power shut off under this program.
Smith said the program has been put to use just two times this year and customers where given a 36-hour notice prior to the shutoff.
The process to restore power takes time because PG&E checks every line in the affected area before restoring power.
“Once a shutoff occurs there are thousands of miles of lines that need to be inspected before we restore power,” said Smith. “If a power line did come down and we restored power without checking every inch of the outage area it wouldn’t do any good because the problem would still be there.”
According to Smith, available crews will be brought in from all over the service territory to inspect all of the lines effected as quickly as possible, but he warns this process can still take a while.
“The larger number of customers that are effected, the longer it will take to restore power,” said Smith.
It is possible for a Public Safety Power Shutoff to last several days. PG&E urges everyone to have an emergency plan in place to meet their personal needs, in the event of not just a power outage but any emergency situation.
“It’s also important to have your personal contact information and preferred method of contact updated with PG&E,” said Smith. “We are really making a push for people to update this so we are able to reach them as efficiently as possible should a shutoff happen.”
Officials from Yuba and Sutter counties reported that prior to the introduction of this plan, the Office of Emergency Services from both counties had plans in place to open centers that have backup generators in times of power outages to meet the needs of residents who depend on medical equipment that must be plugged into a power source.