National Night Out
The National Night Out event – celebrated all over the country as well as in Yuba-Sutter – kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 6.
The annual event is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, according to the NNO website. Its goal is to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and neighbors under positive circumstances with millions of people taking part all over the country.
For those who plan on hosting a neighborhood event or taking part in other ways, planning should be underway. Law enforcement agencies are always looking for businesses to donate items like bottled water, sidewalk chalk, bubbles, jump ropes and other types of outdoor toys.
New this year for the Yuba City Police Department will be a large water balloon fight, Community Policing Coordinator Katy Goodson said. So far, 10 events in Yuba City are registered and Goodson hopes to get that number up to 20. Some events are small and neighborhood-minded, while others are larger and open to the general public.
“National Night Out is by far one of my favorite events of the year as I get to see our officers and employees out having a great time with the community that they work so hard to protect,” Goodson wrote in an email Thursday.
Events can be hosted in neighborhoods, apartment complexes, or even at businesses, and are typically hosted outdoors. But because of the hot temperatures expected, gatherings can also be held inside, Goodson said.
Anyone interested in hosting an event in Yuba City or for questions, contact Goodson at 822-4725 or by emailing kgoodson@yubacity.net. The Appeal-Democrat will publish an updated list of events at the event approaches. For others in Yuba-Sutter interested in NNO, contact your local law enforcement agency.
Low-cost pet vaccines
In Yuba County, head to its Animal Care Services office at 5245 Feather River Boulevard in Olivehurst this Sunday, July 14 from
8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The department is hosting a low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic ranging from $5 for Yuba County residents to between $10 and $25 for non-residents.
Marysville Animal Care Services is hosting a similar clinic next month, Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Marysville Police Department back parking lot from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
*
