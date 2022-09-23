Salmon Expedition

A group of explorers set off on the lower Yuba River near Parks Bar in Browns Valley to learn about wild Chinook salmon.

 Courtesy of Josh Ross

The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) opened registration for its 2022 Salmon  Expeditions from Oct. 16-29. 

Participants will join SYRCL’s river science staff, trained naturalists, and river guides from H2O Adventures for a float down the lower Yuba River to see spawning salmon. This rafting trip will also include opportunities to learn about the Yuba River ecosystem, how mining has impacted the river and the indigenous people of the area, and how SYRCL is working to protect salmon on the Yuba. 

Tags

Recommended for you