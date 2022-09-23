The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) opened registration for its 2022 Salmon Expeditions from Oct. 16-29.
Participants will join SYRCL’s river science staff, trained naturalists, and river guides from H2O Adventures for a float down the lower Yuba River to see spawning salmon. This rafting trip will also include opportunities to learn about the Yuba River ecosystem, how mining has impacted the river and the indigenous people of the area, and how SYRCL is working to protect salmon on the Yuba.
During the expedition, guests will get the chance to explore the Yuba Goldfields and view one of SYRCL’s restoration projects at Hammon Bar in the lower Yuba River.
“This is an unforgettable opportunity to explore the lower Yuba River,” said Monique Streit, SYRCL’s River Education manager. “It’s a chance to get outdoors on the water to witness the spectacular journey of wild Chinook salmon as they make their way from the ocean to their ancestral spawning waters. Expedition participants will learn about the salmon life cycle and the impact humans have had on these incredible fish.”
SYRCL’s Salmon Expeditions begin on the main stem of the Yuba River at Parks Bar, just below the Highway 20 Bridge, and end at Sycamore Ranch Park. The run is about five miles long and takes approximately six hours to complete with stops along the way.
These public salmon expeditions are in many ways based on the school program that SYRCL offers to Yuba and Nevada county students in fourth through 12th grade from Oct. 3 to Nov. 18.
In this program, students are introduced to the life cycle of the wild Chinook salmon as well as man’s historical impact on the environment of the watershed. The Yuba County 4th grade trips are sponsored by the Yuba Water Agency who generously funded the purchase of additional water shoes, fleece and rain jackets for participating students this year.
Organizers of SYRCL said they are looking forward to hosting these expeditions and believe they are a great tool in understanding why it is important to restore, protect, and preserve the Yuba River now and in the future.
To sign up for a Salmon Expedition on either Oct. 16 or Oct. 29, go to.yubariver.org or contact Streit at 530-265-5961 ext. 218 or email monique@yubariver.org. The public expedition costs $75 for adults or $65 for SYRCL members, kids 12 and under cost $50.