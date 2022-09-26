For the first time since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were implemented two years ago, the Yuba City Fire Department reopened its doors to the public for an open house Saturday at Fire Station 1, one of the oldest stations in the area located at 824 Clark Ave. in Yuba City.
It’s one of a number of firehouses in Yuba-Sutter, according to department Battalion Chief Mike LaBlue, and the first to open up for an up-close and personal look at how a fire department operates its business.
LaBlue said there were multiple public demonstrations put in place Saturday, including a vehicle extrication to simulate a vehicle accident where an individual is trapped inside.
He said the simulation was a full conversion where all four doors and the car roof were removed, while windshields were broken in order to remove the trapped individuals.
LaBlue said a full conversion is used when multiple individuals are trapped following an accident.
During the extrication, LaBlue said firefighters made sure to communicate each step to the simulated patient inside the vehicle – just as they do during a real extrication.
“We are constantly talking to the individual inside the vehicle,” LaBlue said. “It’s important (because) we want to ensure that they are safe and that we are doing everything possible to remove (the person) from the vehicle.”
Some individuals who attended the open house witnessed an extrication for the first time. Plumas Lake resident Ashna Prasad moved to the area with her family, including her 2-year-old son, Ahaan, in March and said that she had never been inside a firehouse before.
Prasad called it an important family event and something every person new to the area should do after arriving.
It’s important, Prasad said, to learn about an area’s emergency services.
“I wanted to show my little one how stuff is being done,” Prasad said. “It’s good information for us too.”
Yuba City Fire Department Chief Jesse Alexander was also present providing information for CodeRED, a notification system set up by the fire department to provide real-time information directly to a person’s cell phone.
Alexander was signing up people on Saturday in advance of a citywide test to be conducted today at 2 p.m. for Yuba City.
“As part of National Preparedness Month, it is recommended that public safety agencies test their emergency notification system, and for the Yuba City area, that notification system is CodeRED,” Alexander said previously. “As a result, we conduct a CodeRED test for all Yuba City citizens on an annual basis. We encourage all Yuba City citizens to visit the Yuba City Fire Department website to register for CodeRED, and learn more about emergency preparedness.”
To register a phone number and email for CodeRED, visit Yubacity.net/YCFD, Alexander said.
Yuba City resident Kylie Guerrero registered for CodeRED well before visiting the open house, because as the mother of two young children, it’s crucial to be protected in every way possible in the event of an emergency like a flood, active shooter, fire or any other catastrophic event.
LaBlue said the department hopes to make its open house an annual event each September for National Preparedness Month.